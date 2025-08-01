Couple accused of child endangerment after making boy live in shed

By Lori Burkholder

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster County couple has been charged with child endangerment after police reported that they did not allow a boy to live in their home, instead forcing him to reside in a wooden shed.

Daryl Sensenig, 41, and Grace Sensenig, 42, of Reinholds, are charged according to documents.

Police said they went to their home Wednesday after Daryl tackled the child and put pressure on the boy’s neck.

The documents say that while there, police learned that since March, as a punishment, the couple did not allow the boy to live in the home.

Investigators say the boy could only shower inside the house once a week, and his only access to running water was an outside hose.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.