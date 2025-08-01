Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have at least one celeb pal who is ‘very much stanning’ them as a couple

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson seem to have eyes just for each other, both on screen and off.

While doing press for their new comedy “The Naked Gun,” the pair have been exhibiting some serious couple goals energy, with prime examples including a giggly joint appearance in a TikTok posted by Canada’s eTalk, during which they were asked about their relationship.

“We had a lovely chemistry… working together,” Neeson said, to which Anderson quietly replied, “Yeah,” while gazing at him.

Things seem to have gotten heated on the “Naked Gun” set, it sounds like.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week, Neeson shared that he worked with an intimacy coordinator for the first time, as his and Anderson’s characters have a threesome in the new film which is a reboot of the 1988 original.

Neeson said the experience was “a little bit strange.”

“Pamela and I knew what to do,” he added, laughing.

Neeson also shared that Anderson, who is a cookbook author in addition to actor, made sourdough bread and bran muffins for him. How sweet, literally.

The pair also have a famous shipper in Andy Cohen.

The Bravo host – who was a good friend of Neeson’s late wife, actress Natasha Richardson – said during a recent episode of his SiriusXM show said that he and other friends who were a part of Richardson’s circle are “very much stanning whatever this is” between Neeson and Anderson.

“I was telling him at the premiere party, I go ‘Liam, she is an independent woman, just like Tash (Richardson) was, she loves to cook, she has her own thing going on, she has two boys,” Cohen said. “This just works.”

Richardson died in 2009 after falling on a beginner’s ski slope at a resort in Quebec, Canada. She was 45.

“The Naked Gun” is now in theaters.

