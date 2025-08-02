Driver injured after falling tree crushes van in Holliston

By BRANDON TRUITT

Click here for updates on this story

HOLLISTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A man is hospitalized after the van he was driving was hit by a falling tree in Holliston, Massachusetts. The fire department said it happened on Prentice Street just before 2:30 on Friday afternoon.

Video from SkyEye showed the van had severe damage to the windshield and the driver’s side front door. One woman who lives on that street told WBZ-TV she heard the crash from her bathroom and ran out to find the van was on top of tree branches.

“It had a big branch underneath it. I thought maybe the guy ran over the tree and I went up to the vehicle and part of the tree fell into the car and I called 911 right away,” said the woman who did not want to be identified.

When paramedics arrived, the woman said they pulled the man out of the passenger side of the van. Holliston fire officials said the driver was ultimately flown to a hospital in Worcester. His condition is unknown.

Concerns about dead trees Back on Prentice Street, the woman we spoke with said she and her sister had been complaining about dead trees along the road for weeks. Their concern was that they would ultimately fall into the road or onto their house.

“We have noticed that these trees are dead, and we have been calling the town asking if they can remove them and then this happened,” said the woman.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Holliston Town Manager for this report but have not heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.