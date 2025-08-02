Miami pastor, alleged fake immigration attorney charged in $21,000 fraud scheme, MDSO says

By MAURICIO MALDONADO

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A Miami pastor and an alleged unlicensed immigration attorney face felony charges after authorities said they defrauded at least 16 victims out of more than $21,000, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Nelson David Ochoa Vazquez, 46, and Ismer Gonzalez, 44, were arrested July 31, following an investigation into a months-long scheme involving fraudulent immigration services.

Detectives said the men operated the fraud between April 18, 2024 and January 18, 2025.

Ochoa Vazquez allegedly used his church, La Iglesia de Dios Jireh at 4900 SW 118th Ave., to connect victims to Gonzalez, who falsely claimed to be an immigration attorney able to help them obtain driver’s licenses and work permits.

Victims were instructed to pay through Zelle or cash.

Zelle payments were sent to a business called Brothers Multiservicio LLC, registered solely to Gonzalez, while cash payments went directly to Ochoa Vazquez, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said none of the promised services were delivered, nor were any refunds provided.

Defendants not licensed to practice law, records show A search of Florida Bar records confirmed neither Gonzalez nor Ochoa Vazquez is licensed to practice law in Florida and both were confirmed unauthorized by direct inquiry to the Bar, detectives reported.

Subpoenaed bank records showed that Zelle payments were deposited into a Truist account, where Gonzalez was listed as the sole authorized signer.

Funds from that account were spent on luxury goods from brands such as Gucci, Dior and Louis Vuitton and on travel to South America and Europe, the arrest report said.

Investigators also found that checks from the Brothers Multiservicio LLC account were deposited into a separate Bank of America account solely registered to Ochoa Vazquez.

Pastor taken into custody at Miami address Authorities arrested Ochoa Vazquez at an address in the 12000 block of SW 40th St. in Miami on July 31. He was read his Miranda rights in Spanish, which he acknowledged and waived, according to the report.

During an interview, Ochoa Vazquez admitted to working for Gonzalez and receiving cash payments for completing work permit forms. However, detectives noted his statements conflicted with established findings in the case.

Ochoa Vazquez and Gonzalez are both facing second-degree felony charges of organized fraud and grand theft.

Both are being held without bond pending a Nebbia hearing, where they will have to show that the source of the bail premium and collateral has a legitimate source.

