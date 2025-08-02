Neighbors on high alert after 57-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Towson

By ASHLEY PAUL

TOWSON, Maryland (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for suspects after a woman was stabbed in the Towson area on Thursday.

The assault happened just around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.

“It’s very upsetting. It’s extremely upsetting to think that somebody would come through… who would just disturb the peace,” said Drew Luckenbach, a Towson resident.

Nothing out of the ordinary typically happens here in the neighborhood by Glen Keith Boulevard in Towson, according to Luckenbach.

Now, the neighborhood is on edge.

“Yesterday morning, I was a little tired. I slept about a half an hour later than I usually do. And when I came out the door, there were police cars and an ambulance just leaving the scene right here,” Luckenbach reported.

According to Baltimore County Police, they arrived on the scene Thursday morning, just around 7, and found a 57-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

“Talking with the neighbors, I found out it was a woman I usually see when I wake up on time. I know nothing about her, I just say hi, give her a nice smile,” Luckenbach added.

Right now, it’s not clear if the victim knew the suspects or if this was a random attack, but Luckenbach says that until they know, neighbors are on high alert.

“Everybody is now thinking twice, watching behind their back, making sure doors are locked, making sure they’re not by themselves,” Luckenbach said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Crime in Towson According to Baltimore County crime data, there have been 119 victims of various crimes reported in the 21286 zip code area in 2025.

The majority of those crimes are theft offenses, with 56 cases being reported.

Assault offenses take the second spot with 22 cases and 33 victims within 2025.

In December of 2024, a mass shooting in Towson left nine people injured and one person dead near their homes.

