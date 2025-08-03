Far-right Israeli minister prays at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, breaching decades-old agreement

By Dana Karni, Eyad Kourdi and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — A far-right Israeli minister sparked outrage on Sunday after leading a group of worshippers in prayer at the most sensitive holy site in Jerusalem, despite a decades-old agreement that bars Jews from worshipping there.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has previously been convicted for supporting terrorism and inciting anti-Arab racism in Israel, commemorated Tisha B’Av, a Jewish day of mourning, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount. On Tisha B’Av, Jews mark the destruction of two ancient temples that once stood on the land.

While there, he called for his country to “conquer” Gaza and “encourage” Palestinians to leave the enclave.

The complex is the holiest site in Judaism, where Jews face in prayer. It is also the third holiest site in Islam.

Anyone can visit the site, but only Muslims are allowed to pray there, according to an understanding known as the ‘status quo agreement,’ which has existed since Israel captured the Old City of Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967.

Ben Gvir has visited the complex a number of times before, including on previous Tisha B’Av commemorations, but hasn’t before led a congregation in prayer there.

The Palestinian Ministry of Religious Affairs quickly condemned Ben Gvir, calling him an “extremist” and saying that the move “blatantly disregards the sentiments of Muslims across the world, not only in Palestine.”

Islamic holy sites have become subject to “daily violations by settler groups operating under the protection of a right-wing government that is actively working to seize control of both Islamic and Christian holy sites through a clear and systematic plan,” the ministry said in a statement.

Jordan, which administrates the holy site, and Saudi Arabia also condemned Ben Gvir’s actions. Jordan’s foreign ministry described the incident as a “blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, an unacceptable provocation, and a condemned escalation.”

Hamas called the move a “grave and escalating crime against the mosque.”

Palestinians want East Jerusalem, where the compound is located, as the capital of their future state. Most of the international community considers the eastern sector of the city as being under Israeli occupation.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that its “policy of maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount has not changed and will not change.”

In the past, the PMO has emphasized that policy regarding the site is determined by the Israeli government and its prime minister, not individuals.

While at the site on Sunday, Ben Gvir prayed “for Israel’s complete victory in the war, and for the safe return of all the hostages,” his office said.

“It is from here that a message must be sent: to conquer the entire Gaza Strip, declare sovereignty over all of Gaza, eliminate every Hamas member, and encourage voluntary emigration,” the minister said in a video recorded at the compound. “Only in this way will we bring back the hostages and win the war.”

Earlier this week, Ben Gvir was declared a persona non grata by the Netherlands for reportedly inciting violence against Palestinians, advocating for the expansion of illegal settlements and calling for “ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip,” Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp wrote in a letter.

This came after Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on him, as well as Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in June.

