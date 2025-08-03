Woman says she was bitten by a rat while walking

By Samantha Chaney

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WJZ) — A woman in Boston claims to have been bitten by a rat while she was walking down Mountfort Street in the Fenway area Friday night.

“Nighmare scenario”

“It’s kind of like everyone’s nightmare scenario but you don’t really think it’s going to happen to you,” said Min Namgung.

Namgung said she and her boyfriend were walking to their car around 8:30 p.m. when, “I feel like a really sharp pain on my left feet, and I was like ‘Oh God what is this?'”

She said she looked down and saw something scurry into the bushes.

“I thought it was like a bunny; it was so big,” she recalled. “My boyfriend pulls his phone out, puts the flashlight camera on, and I see it bleeding and I’m like ‘Oh, that rat probably bit me.'”

Namgung said she was wearing sandals when the incident occurred. Afterwards, she says she went to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where a doctor gave her a tetanus and rabies shot.

“I also need to take antibiotics, so I don’t get any infections and stuff,” she said.

As of now, Namgung is doing better physically. However, she says she was stunned by the incident and shared her story on TikTok.

“I’m now able to laugh about it, but at the moment, I was like freaking out. I was just like ‘Woah, what just happened to me?'”

Boston’s ongoing rat problems Namgung’s fears are heightened as Boston experiences an ongoing rodent problem. Namgung said she worries what happened to her could happen again.

“This could happen to anyone,” she said. “It is a city, and I see them quite a bit.”

In response to the incident, a spokesperson from Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said, “The city is continuing to take an all of government approach to reduce rodent population across Boston’s neighborhoods.”

Part of that approach was to recently install “rat-proof” garbage cans in different parts of the city. This summer, a city spokesperson told WBZ they’re also working to address different hot spots where rodents may be living.

Until the issue is resolved, Namgung said she’ll be a little more hesitant to walk around the Fenway area.

“I’m definitely going to be wearing,like, running shoes,” she said.

