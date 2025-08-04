He held fundraising rides for years for kids battling cancer. Now on hospice, this ‘Ride for Vito’ honors him

By Bret Buganski

CINCINNATI (WCPO) — Vito Carchedi spent years raising money for those with pediatric cancer. Now the Vietnam veteran has stage four cancer and is in hospice.

On Sunday, his loved ones surprised him with a ride they hope he will never forget.

“All of you rode out on a beautiful Sunday morning to show him how much we love him and we’re going to miss him,” said Kelley Green, a friend of Carchedi who was in on the surprise.

She couldn’t hold back tears when speaking to a group of motorcyclists that morning, as she talked about her friend.

The crowd of motorcyclists and drivers who gathered to ride together past Carchedi’s home was a symbolic moment for the man who has organized “Ride for Dragonfly” events over the past eight years.

Green told us Carchedi also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a ranger.

In September 2024, as WCPO covered last year’s Ride for Dragonfly, Carchedi told us doctors had already informed him in the winter that he had cancer.

“I realize what these kids are going through,” Carchedi said. “I got diagnosed with esophageal cancer about five and a half, six months ago. Ever since then, it’s given me a whole new outlook on what they go through, because they don’t know what they’re going through. At least I know what I’m battling.”

On Sunday, his motorcycle community wanted to let him know they’re with him during the fight of his life.

“When you put the word out for a brother like this, everybody shows up,” said Green.

She told us Carchedi’s family was in on the surprise, as they organized to get as many motorcyclists and cars lined up to drive past his house, and make as much noise as possible, while he sat outside.

We heard one man ask him if he thought it was a good turnout.

“Yeah, yeah, can’t believe it,” said Carchedi.

As the vehicles slowly passed by, rumbling their engines, Carchedi smiled and waved at them all.

“We take care of people who’ve done so much for us in the community, and it’s giving me chills because the response has been outstanding,” said Green.

