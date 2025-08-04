Pope’s Gen Z appeal, prime time for hurricanes, combating money stress: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Gen Z appeal

Rome just wrapped up the equivalent of a Catholic Woodstock, and the headliner was the new American pope. Hundreds of thousands of young people from across the globe waved flags on the Eternal City’s ancient streets and camped out in warehouses as they gathered for faith, music and religious services.

2️⃣ Prime time

The Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively calm so far, but August through mid-September is historically the most active stretch. The next few weeks could be a whole different ballgame as the conditions that fuel these storms start to fall into place.

3️⃣ No more checks

As part of a modernization effort, the Trump administration will stop sending out paper checks for Social Security beneficiaries soon. There will, however, be some exceptions. Here’s what you need to know.

4️⃣ Lofty goals

Until recently, women’s soccer outside the US had a relatively short history, but the sport has exploded in popularity around the world in the past few years. The progress is encouraging, but there have been bumps along the way.

5️⃣ Unlocking a vault

Proteins from an ancient rhino tooth unearthed in the Canadian Arctic have allowed scientists to look much deeper into the past than ever before. Dinosaur proteins could be next.

Watch this

🔥 Fire in the sky: Firefighters have been battling a large blaze in the Grand Canyon since July 4, but it’s been intensifying because of the heat and gusty winds. This led to the formation of an ominous-looking fire cloud more than 24,000 feet up in the air.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 Behind the scenes: Legendary music photographer Jim Marshall started taking pictures of the Grateful Dead in 1966. The resulting images are intimate and honest, reflecting the trust he built over the years. Take a look.

Quiz time

🫏 Democratic lawmakers left which state in an effort to prevent a partisan redrawing of the congressional map?

﻿A. Alabama

B. Missouri

C. Texas

D. Louisiana

﻿A. Alabama

B. Missouri

C. Texas

D. Louisiana

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The political battle over Texas’ redistricting effort is having major implications across the country.

