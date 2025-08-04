Residents left ‘truly disappointed’ after finding KKK flyers scattered throughout neighborhood

By Sam Harasimowicz

CINCINNATI (WCPO) — Residents along Kirkland Drive in Cincinnati’s College Hill neighborhood woke up to flyers left all along their street.

The flyers appear to be made by the Ku Klux Klan.

We were reached out to directly by Tiffany and Rahman Shabazz, two College Hill residents, who were alerted of the flyers by one of their neighbors Sunday morning.

“We picked them up and read them, we were just truly disappointed,” Rahman said.

The Shabazzes explained how they felt after reading what was on the flyer.

“Not necessarily fear, but, you know, feelings of frustration and feeling like this is our neighborhood, this is where we all come home to live our lives,” Tiffany said.

The flyer mentions “vicious attacks”, referencing the recent fight downtown that garnered national attention. Videos of the fight involving a large crowd have since gone viral across different social media sites.

WCPO 9 also received a picture of two flyers, and was told that they were found in Madisonville on Sunday, which is over 10 miles away from College Hill.

Flyers from a similar group have been seen in parts of the Tri-state before. Back in January, KKK flyers were found in Fort Wright, specifically mentioning deportation.

The College Hill couple told me they reached out to Cincinnati Police through the department’s non-emergency line.

WCPO 9 received a statement from the Cincinnati Police Department that read:

The Cincinnati Police Department has been made aware of Ku Klux Klan (KKK) flyers being distributed in various communities within our city. Our Intelligence Unit is actively investigating this matter. We urge anyone with information regarding the distribution of these flyers to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. We are committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all residents and will continue to take all necessary actions to address and prevent the spread of hate in our communities.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham – Cincinnati Police Department

The pair delivered a message to both the people who left the flyers in Cincinnati.

“We want, you know, those individuals to know that’s not acceptable in this neighborhood or anywhere else in the city,” Tiffany said.

As well as words for the entire community.

“This has to stop. We’ve come too far to have to deal with that in our communities,” Rahman said.

Cincinnati NAACP President David CS Whitehead released a statement in response:

Dear members and partners of The Cincinnati NAACP,

This message is regarding the recent flyers that have been distributed in various communities across our city. These flyers not only seek to create division, but also recruit members to the hate groups. Please know that we are aware and are working with the proper authorities regarding further actions. We acknowledge your concerns and are doing everything within our power to elevate a greater sense of community. We appreciate all the support you have given and look forward to your continued engagement. We work better together.

