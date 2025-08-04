Words of Wisdom: Looking forward to the first day of school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—This back-to-school season, ABC-7 is bringing back our Words of Wisdom segment. All this week, notable El Paso figures are encouraging students and educators as they prepare for the school year ahead.

Adair Margo is a Borderland trailblazer known for her work in the arts and humanities. It was recently announced that she will be inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame for her achievements in the Lone Star State. Margo is a third-generation El Pasoan who has also taught at UTEP and NMSU.

All this week she is sharing her wisdom with you!

Margo had some words of encouragement for students who are returning to the classroom.

"Go with a grateful heart that you are able to go to school. That we have beautiful schools here and caring teachers, and that we have minds to think and eyes to see and mouths to speak. And just do the best that you can. And another, and we're so privileged to be able to learn. But also, I think a good message for children is when you go to school, always be kind.”

The former first lady of El Paso encourages kids to be on the lookout for new friends throughout the school year!

“A great rule of thumb: I've learned that if you go and you look for someone no one else is talking to, you look for someone who is alone, you know, who might feel self-conscious. Go introduce yourself to them. And then you never feel that way yourself. And you meet the most interesting people and make a difference in their lives, by people always remember someone being kind to them,” Margo added.

Margo wants students to feel confident and have a successful year full of learning!

