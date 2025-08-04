World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

By KCCI Web Staff

PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa veteran celebrated his centennial birthday with close family and friends in Perry on Saturday.

Mahlon Conaway served in World War II. He’s a recipient of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, which is France’s highest military decoration.

Conaway reflected on his life with KCCI on Saturday at his birthday part. He recalls being in Austria when the war ended.

Upon returning home, Conaway took a career as a truck driver. He says he did it for 36 years.

Conaway tells KCCI, being in the war taught him a few important things: the world doesn’t revolve around him, and to always try to be a good person.

He also says age is just a number.

“I am fortunate,” Conaway said. “I am truly blessed that I have my health and I am able to do these things that a lot of people can’t do.”

Conaway’s birthday part was held at the American Legion Post in Perry. He says his family wanted him to have a good time for the special birthday.

“It’s just great to see many friends and former neighbors and people I work with,” Conaway said.

KCCI has interviewed Conaway a few times over the years, including at the Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast. KCCI’s Eric Hanson also went on the 2009 Iowa Honors Flight, where Conaway was recognized.

