11 arrests made related to prostitution
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS says it conducted a human trafficking operation this past week. 11 men were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, which is a state felony.
Texas DPS says several agencies assisted in the operation, including Homeland Security Investigations, El Paso Police, United States Army, and the District Attorney’s Office for the 34th Judicial District.
The following suspects were booked into the county jail:
- Oscar Salinas, 39, of El Paso, Texas
- Long Thanh Tran, Name, 43, of El Paso, Texas
- Juan Carlos Romero, 26, of New Mexico
- Victor Jonathan Soriano, 27, of El Paso, Texas
- Jordyn Daniel Medrano, 29, of El Paso, Texas
- Julio Anthony Martinez, 23, of El Paso, Texas
- Jose Saul Morales, 39, of El Paso, Texas
- Stacey J. Antonio Jr., 27, of El Paso, Texas
- Alejandro Soria Gurany, 30, of El Paso, Texas
- Aydin Mateo De La Cruz, 19, of El Paso, Texas
- Martin Martinez Perez, 42, of El Paso, Texas