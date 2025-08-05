11 arrests made related to prostitution

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS says it conducted a human trafficking operation this past week. 11 men were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, which is a state felony.

Texas DPS says several agencies assisted in the operation, including Homeland Security Investigations, El Paso Police, United States Army, and the District Attorney’s Office for the 34th Judicial District.

The following suspects were booked into the county jail: