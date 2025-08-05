Devil’s Den attack: Here’s what comes next in the case

By Adam Roberts, DMM

Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Andrew James McGann, a teacher accused of killing a couple who were hiking with two of their daughters at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas, has been charged with capital murder.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were stabbed and killed on July 26. Their daughters, who are 7 and 9, were not hurt and are being cared for by family members, authorities have said.

State Police arrested Andrew James McGann after a five-day search and a flood of tips. He was captured in Springdale, a city about 30 miles north of Devil’s Den.

Here’s what happens next:

McGann to plea Andrew James McGann will next enter a plea to those two charges of capital murder. He will be represented by a public defender.

McGann’s next court date was scheduled for August 25, but it was moved up to August 14.

McGann is being held without bond, so he’ll stay at the Washington County Detention Center until the end of his trial.

Prosecutor Brandon Carter will seek the death penalty if McGann is convicted.

Investigation to continue Law enforcement still has questions about the case.

Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar said authorities are trying to determine a motive for the attack.

The Brinks had just moved from South Dakota to the small city of Prairie Grove in northwest Arkansas. Their water had been connected less than two weeks ago, Mayor David Faulk said.

Law enforcement does not think McGann knew the people they say he stabbed to death on a hiking trail.

“It appears to be a completely random event,” Hagar said.

