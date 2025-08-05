Family gets life-changing surprise from Operation Roof Rescue

By Dan Rascon

KEARNS, Utah (KSL, KSL-TV) — A single mother and her disabled veteran father received the surprise of a lifetime when strangers knocked on their door with an unexpected gift: a brand-new roof.

It was 2:30 p.m. on Monday in their quiet Kearns neighborhood when 103.5 the Arrow’s “Operation Roof Rescue” team showed up.

“Here we go. I think we’re ready. Let’s go have some fun,” one team member said as they approached the home.

The knock on the door was followed by cheers and a heartfelt announcement: The Weber family had won a free roof, courtesy of Olympus Roofing.

“You guys get a free roof,” someone shouted, as the family stood in stunned silence.

For Star Weber, a single mother of four who lives with her father — a disabled military veteran — this moment was nothing short of life-changing. Their aging roof had been leaking for months, and with winter approaching, the situation was becoming dire.

“This is a complete shock,” Star said, still stunned by the surprise. “With that getting fixed, it will be a big save on my dad. You know, being a disabled vet, it’s not easy. He had a motorcycle accident three years ago that he’s still recovering from.”

Star was nominated for the contest by her best friend, Pepper Webbster, who saw the family’s need and stepped in to help.

“She’s a single mom who’s helping her father, who’s a veteran, and she takes care of him,” Pepper said. “They just have a really bad situation with a roof. And, you know, they could really use the help.”

The two friends embraced after the reveal, overwhelmed with gratitude and love.

“She’s a great person, great friend, and she deserves it,” Pepper added.

As the team held up signs and celebrated in front of the home, Star reflected on what this gift means for her family’s future.

“This is a lifesaver,” she said. “I was really worried about going into the winter months with a leaky roof.”

