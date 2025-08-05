How “NeuroPong” continues to expand and help people with cognitive disorders in Colorado

By Bradley Davis

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The Pueblo YMCA is the newest space in Colorado to host “NeuroPong,” and volunteers said it’s continuing to pick up speed.

“It’s open to anyone who would like to improve their brain health, which is almost everyone, I think,” said professional table tennis player and Pueblo Nueropong volunteer coach Alfred Adjei.

NeuroPong is a free program for people with cognitive disorders. The organization said ping-pong works as “neurorehabilitation and prehabilitation” for people with conditions like Parkinson’s, Dementia and Multiple Sclerosis.

“Our brain is shrinking, getting older. So, if we can challenge our brain, stimulate our brain with something new,our brain is like, ‘thank you, thank you!'” Neuropong founder Dr. Antonio Barbera said.

The Pueblo program started last November.

“It makes me feel good. You’re using your time well,” said Pueblo Neuropong donor and volunteer coach Tom Ossner.

‘I just have a lot of pride, a lot of joy, to see all those stories,” Adjei said.

Dr. Barbera founded NueroPong in 2020 in Fort Collins after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He said he discovered the benefits of Ping-Pong after noticing his symptoms improve after playing with his son in the garage.

“After a couple of days, I was like, ‘William! This elephant on my chest,’ as I call it, ‘is leaving my chest and sitting on a chair when we play,'” Dr. Barbera said. “I was like, ‘It’s impossible! I don’t believe it!’ I was surprised, and as a scientist, I said, ‘Am I drunk?’”

Every piece of equipment at the Pueblo location is donated from the community. There is also a NeuroPong program at the Downtown YMCA in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo is the sixth Neuropong location in Colorado alongside Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Grand Junction. There are also locations in Utah and internationally in Italy and Austria.

