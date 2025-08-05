Simi Valley residents call for hate crime charges against teenagers in attack caught on video

By Tim Pulliam

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — Residents in Simi Valley are demanding justice and calling for hate crime charges against four teenagers who were arrested for attacking another teen outside a movie theater.

The attack happened Friday night at the Regal Plaza and was captured on video, prompting many outraged residents to show up at Monday’s City Council meeting. They believe the victim, Michael Robinson, was targeted because he is Black.

“Racism is ever present and especially present in the town of Simi Valley,” one speaker said before the council.

In a viral video of the incident, a group of teenagers is seen hurling punches, kicks and racial slurs against the victim, who was dressed black.

Robinson said he was with his friends when the other group approached him. When the fight broke out, Robinson said he tried to run away.

“They catch me again and they end up shoving my head in a trash can,” he told Eyewitness News. “And this whole time they were jumping me I haven’t really been getting hit anywhere else except the back of my head and my back.”

Robinson said he suffered a concussion, back injury and even chipped a tooth.

He said one of his friends had previous issues with the group and claims that friend tried to calm tensions, but the fight broke out anyway.

Jamal Tooson, an attorney representing Robinson, said the boys who chased down his client yelled racial slurs at him. Tooson wants police to look into whether this should be investigated as a hate crime.

“We want transparency. We want answers, and we want to be assured that there’s going to be a thorough investigation, as well as consequences for these young men,” Tooson said.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, four boys voluntarily turned themselves in for arrest and were cited with misdemeanor battery and released per Ventura County’s juvenile criminal procedures.

Police Chief Steve Shorts confirmed to Eyewitness News that one of the teens is the son of a Simi Valley police officer.

When asked whether he believes the incident was a hate crime, Shorts responded: “Here’s the bottom line – obviously, this was a hate-related incident. What we’re doing at this point is a comprehensive investigation.

“What we want to do is make sure we have all the evidence in place to ensure we have the best case possible.”

Shorts said the officer related to one of the teenagers will not be put on leave as detectives investigate.

“I have not had any specific conversations with him about his child in this event. The detectives have,” he added.

Meantime, after public comment Monday night, the City Council told the crowd it is committed to a transparent thorough investigation, and finding ways to bring the community together.

“I’m willing to help this community get to a place where we are all happy and we’re all proud to live here,” said Mayor Dee Dee Cavanaugh.

Neighbors say the teenage suspects in the video have a history of similar behavior. When asked about that, Chief Shorts said he was not aware of that but it is something he’ll look into.

