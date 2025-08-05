Synthetic, shelf-stable blood developed by Maryland scientist could save lives in emergencies

By Nicky Zizaza

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A Maryland scientist developed synthetic blood that could save lives when seconds count and fresh blood is out of reach.

Dr. Allan Doctor is a professor-scientist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. His shelf-stable synthetic blood product is called ArithroMir.

The blood alternative could be used in the field without a refrigerator or a donor match, he said.

Developing synthetic blood

ArithroMir is a powder-based product that, when mixed with water, transforms into a liquid that can deliver oxygen to tissues in trauma situations.

“Thirty thousand people every year in the U.S. bleed to death before they can get to a hospital,” Doctor said. “We can’t give transfusions in the field right now. Imagine if we couldn’t give oxygen in the field.”

Doctor and his team have tested the product in animals, and said they have successfully replaced up to 90% of their blood volume with the synthetic version.

ArithroMir is a freeze-dried powder that contains hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying component of blood extracted and stabilized outside of red blood cells.

Uses for synthetic blood

The innovation is not intended to replace traditional blood donations. Instead, Doctor describes it as a “bridging therapy” meant to stabilize patients long enough to reach a hospital where natural blood is available.

“It doesn’t have all the enzymes that natural red cells have,” Doctor said. “It’s really designated for resuscitation only.”

One notable advantage, according to Doctor, is that ArithroMir is a universal donor product; it can be given to any blood type and to any species, making it potentially useful for both humans and animals.

Doctor hopes that human trials will begin within two years. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the synthetic blood could be available commercially within the next five to eight years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.