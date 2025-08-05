Words of Wisdom: Overcoming social pressures this school year

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)— Today’s students face mounting social pressure from their peers. The rise of social media also creates further pressure for children and teens to fit in or feel online validation.

In Tuesday’s Words of Wisdom segment, Adair Margo is helping students “forget all about the silly stuff,” like wanting to fit in or be popular.

She shared some advice so students can stay true to themselves year-round.

"Most of all, that doesn't matter. I mean, it's like you don't pay attention, you don't have to pay attention to things like that. And it's, I remember my mother always telling me, ‘That doesn't matter.’ You know, when I wanted to be whatever, homecoming queen or whatever and it never worked out. I wanted to be a cheerleader; it never worked out. She said, ‘20 years from now, you aren't even going to be thinking about that,’ which is true.”

Margo said the key to not feeling social pressure is looking for outcasts and being kind to them.

"Paying attention to them when no one else is speaking to them. That’s the key to forgetting all about the silly stuff," Margo added.

She encourages students to focus on things that do matter this school year, like learning and making lasting friendships.

