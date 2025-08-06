ABC-7 First Alert: Heat Advisory in effect through the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Dry conditions will also continue into our weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for El Paso:

As well as Las Cruces in preparation for todays heat:

Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than yesterday but not by much as temps will still trend above average and lean dangerously hot. El Paso is expected to reach a high today of 105, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 102.

Remember hydration and beat the heat by staying cool. You can head on over to kvia.com for a complete list of cooling centers available in your area.