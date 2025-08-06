Firefighters free woman trapped inside chimney at San Fernando park

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles firefighters on Tuesday rescued a woman who was trapped inside of a small chimney at a park in San Fernando.

They were called to Recreation Park, located in the 200 block of Park Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m. after learning of the approximately 30-year-old woman who was found about three-feet deep inside of a chimney,” said a news release from LAFD.

Crews said that she was conscious and alert as she was stabilized and prepared for rescue.

They hoisted her to safety “via skillful use of a rope system” from within the “chimney/exhaust flue atop a small municipal outbuilding,” said another LAFD release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition, firefighters said.

San Fernando Police Department officers were investigating the matter, as the woman did not seem to be affiliated with the city’s parks and recreation department that was using the outbuilding for storage at the park.

Investigators say that they were called to the scene for reports of a woman who was dancing and waving her arms on the roof before she climbed into the chimney and got stuck. Other people at the park called 911 after hearing her screaming from inside.

They did not say if she would be charged for the incident.

There was no structural damage to the building during the rescue, according to LAFD.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.