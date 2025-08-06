Hempfield quarterback Dom Detruf changes jersey number to honor his late father

By Mike Darnay

Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Hempfield quarterback Dom Detruf has changed his jersey number to honor his father, who recently died.

T.J. Detruf died suddenly last month, sending shockwaves through parts of Westmoreland County, where he was a 9th grade football coach at Penn-Trafford.

In the wake of his death, his son Dom has changed his number from 11 to 18, the same number his dad wore in high school when he played at Jeannette.

“After some reflection and a conversation with his mom, Dom felt it was the right thing to do,” said Hempfield head coach Nick Keefer. “Changing his number to 18 is his way of honoring his dad and keeping his legacy close every time he steps on the field. It’s a powerful gesture from a young man showing strength beyond his years.”

Last week, a fundraiser was held by football players, cheerleaders, and band members with proceeds benefitting Detruf’s family.

Keefer says the school community is rallying around Dom and his family, but the surrounding communities have joined in with their support as well.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that you see in Westmoreland County and even in the Pittsburgh area, the football community is when people rally together,” Keefer said.

The Penn-Trafford football boosters are also collecting donations to support the Detruf family through a QR code posted on the group’s Facebook page.

