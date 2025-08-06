New Orleans escaped inmate Antoine Massey requests speedy trial

By Erin Lowrey

New Orleans (WDSU) — A New Orleans attorney representing one of the inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish jail is requesting a speedy trial for his client.

Antoine Massey’s attorneys made the request in court Tuesday.

The state would need to file a response to the request before the pretrial hearing scheduled for Aug. 8.

All jail calls must also be submitted by that date, according to court records.

Massey’s trial date has been set for Oct. 20. His next bond hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

This comes after Massey and eight other inmates were arraigned in court last month on a charge of simple escape.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill charged all 10 inmates with escape after they were seen on video running from the jail on May 16.

New Orleans attorney Bobby Hjortsberg spoke with WDSU following the arraignment. He is representing Massey.

Hjortsberg said Massey is not guilty.

“He pled not guilty because he is not guilty. There is a lot more to this case than what is currently out there,” said Hjortsberg. “In this case, the state of Louisiana has to prove each element of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt, and I don’t think they will meet that burden.”

Hjortsberg said after it is all said and done, he thinks Massey will go free, despite being seen on video running from the jail.

“Once everything is brought out about how this went down, I think everyone will be singing a different tune,” said Hjortsberg.

Massey and the other eight inmates who were caught are due in court again on Sept. 3.

Escaped inmate Derrick Groves remains on the run.

