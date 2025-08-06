Texas House Dems faced potential bomb threat in Illinois, police say

By Arlette Saenz, Steve Contorno, CNN

St. Charles, Illinois (CNN) — A delegation of Texas House Democrats had to evacuate their hotel in Illinois Wednesday morning due to a potential bomb threat, according to multiple lawmakers and local police.

St. Charles Police in a statement says the department “responded to a potential bomb threat at the Q-Center hotel and convention complex.” The statement goes on to say that 400 people were evacuated and that the area was secured but that the bomb squad did not find any device after a thorough search.

“This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety,” Texas House Democratic caucus chair Rep. Gene Wu, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rep. Ramón Romero, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Rep. Barbara Gervin Hawkins said in a statement.

Several Texas House Democrats have assembled in Illinois for a quorum break amid their standoff with Texas House Republicans over proposed changes to the congressional maps in the state that would favor Republicans.

Two state reps – John Bucy and Ann Johnson – said Texas House Democrats faced a bomb threat and were evacuated from their hotel in Illinois, where several Democratic lawmakers have traveled this week amid their quorum break.

“We were promptly evacuated, and thankfully, everyone is safe,” Bucy said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is what happens when Republican leaders, like our corrupt Attorney General, call on their supporters to ‘hunt us down.’ We’ve been threatened by the governor, the attorney general, and our colleagues in the House. This harmful discourse emboldens bad actors and encourages violence. It’s unacceptable and needs to end.”

“But let me be clear: Texas Democrats are not deterred — we are determined. We will push through the threats and the noise to keep fighting for our constituents, our democracy, and our country. This is a fight worth having,” he continued.

“Thankfully, no one was harmed. But this is the kind of danger that comes from reckless rhetoric. When the Attorney General tells people to ‘hunt us down,’ it’s not just politics — it’s a threat to our safety,” Johnson said. “Continuing to go further and further down the path of incitement and intimidation is dangerous. And this is the perfect example,” Johnson continued. “We won’t be intimidated. Texas Democrats are united, resolute, and more committed than ever to standing up for the people we represent. This moment demands courage — and we’re ready to meet it.”

Rep. Ron Reynolds tells CNN there was announcement about the threat over the hotel intercom at around 7:15 am local time.

Bucy and Johnson both referenced an X post from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton where he said, “We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he has directed the Illinois State Police “to ensure we maintain public safety.”

“Threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable,” Pritzker ﻿wrote on X.

St. Charles Police say guests have returned to the hotel and that the investigation is ongoing.

