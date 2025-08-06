Skip to Content
Woman dies after she was found with her head stuck in Lodi donation box

    LODI, Calif. (KCRA) — A woman has died after she was found with her head stuck inside a donation box in Lodi on Tuesday, according to the police department.

Officers responded to the donation box around 6:10 p.m. at West Elm Street and North Pacific Avenue.

Lodi police said the woman was unresponsive when officers arrived.

Officials said crews were able to free the woman from the box. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The woman has not yet been identified, but Lodi police said she was between 35 and 45 years old.

