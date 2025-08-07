Burglary crew targets Labubu store, surveillance video released in hopes to catch the thieves

By Julie Sharp

Click here for updates on this story

LA PUENTE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from a La Puente Labubu shop early Wednesday morning, and store owners posted in-store security video of the burglary to social media in hopes of catching the masked thieves.

“Today we got robbed and they took all of our inventory, trashed our store, we are still in shock. If you guys can share this post, please and help us find these thief’s,” One Stop Sales wrote on Instagram.

In the video, the sound of shattering glass is followed by four masked and hooded suspects entering the shop. The crew could be seen grabbing merchandise from the front and back parts of the store.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station said deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to a commercial burglary call at 650 Glendora Avenue. After the suspects ransacked the business, they fled in a white Toyota Tacoma, sheriffs said.

Aside from the stolen merchandise, glass was broken and furniture was damaged, according to store owners.

On the One Stop Sales website, higher-priced Labubus are listed at $500. The store sells other Pop Mart original products and accessories.

Labubus are storybook characters created by the artist Kasing Lung from his “The Monsters” book series. As plush dolls, they have recently become a sought-after collectible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.