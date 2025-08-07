Couple finds body in Missouri River, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

By Chloe Godding

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in the Missouri River on Wednesday.

A couple was fishing on the river around 8:40 p.m. near 210 Highway and Edwards Road when they saw a body in the water and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrived and located the body on the north side of the river. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division helped recover the body of a man.

The sheriff’s office said that detectives have not been able to identify the man due to the state of the body.

The circumstances of the death are not yet clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

