Dog library in Massachusetts encourages owners to “take a stick, leave a stick”

By Logan Hall

Click here for updates on this story

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — There’s a new twist on the free, “take a book, leave a book” little libraries seen around Massachusetts. At the Fresh Pond Reservation in Cambridge, there’s a library for dogs.

The motto here is “Take a stick, leave a stick.”

“It’s such a great Cambridge thing right, a stick library for all the locals who come by, for adults and humans and dogs,” said one dog walker. “I don’t know who came up with it, but it’s a great idea.”

The concept is simple. It’s a small, dedicated selection of hand-picked sticks, all ready for fetching. Built with a bit of humor and a whole lot of community spirit, the stick library is a hotspot for pups at the pond.

“It’s so great and it’s a very sweet idea,” said Liz, a Cambridge resident and regular visitor of Fresh Pond.

Especially during the summer, the off-leash area is a favorite for dogs to cool off and explore the water. The addition of a fresh selection of sticks adds to that excitement.

And for dogs like Henry, a golden retriever with a nose for quality, the stick library is the highlight of his walk.

“We’re always looking for the right stick,” said Henry’s owner, Mark.

Whether it’s a quick fetch or a long stroll, the dog library at Fresh Pond is a playful reminder that sometimes the simplest ideas bring the most joy, especially when they involve wagging tails.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.