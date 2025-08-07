Hundreds gather to remember teen, grandmother killed in Jupiter farms car crash

By Ari Hait

Click here for updates on this story

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Hundreds of people gathered in Jupiter Farms Wednesday night to remember a teenager and her grandmother, killed in a car crash last Saturday.

Jade North, 16, and Deidre North, 77, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

“Both Dede and Jade are so loved,” said Jade’s mother, Juanita North. “They’re so loved.”

“We gather as friends, as classmates, neighbors and family, heartbroken, but we’re together,” a woman said to the crowd as she started the candlelight vigil.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Deidre was driving through the intersection of Alexander Run and Randolph Siding Road and drove through a stop sign, colliding with another car.

“It just keeps coming at you, the waves of grief,” said Brian North, Deidre’s son. “It’ll just keep coming.”

“There’s no words,” Juanita said of the pain. “There’s no words.”

The North family said the size of the crowd at the vigil is just another example of the overwhelming support they’ve received from the community.

They also said they hope their pain brings change.

They said they believe the intersection where their loved ones died is unsafe.

They said the stop signs need to be more visible and should be at every corner of the intersection.

“It’s mandatory. It’s crucial,” Juanita said. “It has to be a four-way stop.”

Juanita said it’s too late for her, but she hopes the loss of her daughter might save someone else’s life.

“It’s just so hard,” she said. “And I’m never going to see her again.”

A county spokesperson said four-way stops at intersections are determined by the amount of traffic that uses the intersection.

The spokesperson did not say if the county is considering adding stop signs to this intersection.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.