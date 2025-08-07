Man accused of hitting woman with car, trying to kidnap her while she rode bicycle

By Holly Tuggle

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A man in Richland County, South Carolina, has been arrested after deputies say he hit a woman with his vehicle and tried to kidnap her while she was riding her bicycle.

On Aug. 2, deputies say a woman was riding her bike on Miles Road when a vehicle hit her.

The suspect, later identified as Timothy Ulness, 24, then got out of his vehicle and began to assault the woman, deputies say. Deputies say he then tried to drag her to his vehicle.

Deputies say the woman fought back against the suspect and was able to break free from him and call 911.

Ulness left in his vehicle once the woman broke free, according to deputies.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect as Ulness.

On Aug. 5, Ulness was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

On Aug. 6, Ulness was released on ankle monitor after receiving a $50,000 surety bond.

