Nearly a dozen rescued after boat starts to sink in Brooklyn

Nearly a dozen people had to be rescued when a boat started to sink Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
Published 7:43 AM

By Renee Anderson

    New York (WCBS, WLNY) — Nearly a dozen people had to be rescued when a boat started to sink Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. at a dock near Emmons Avenue and East 26th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said 11 passengers were rescued from the boat after it started taking on water.

The NYPD Harbor Unit and the FDNY both responded to assist. One minor injury was reported.

Chopper 2 flew over the boat early Thursday morning, and it appeared to be tied up but mostly submerged in the water. It also looked like there was a sheen of what could be leaked oil or fuel surrounding it.

At this point, it’s unclear what caused the boat to sink or what the next steps will be.

