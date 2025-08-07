Suspect dead after he ‘ambushed’ and shot 2 Pennsylvania state troopers, officials say

By Danny Freeman, Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is dead after he shot two Pennsylvania state troopers responding to a call Thursday morning about 45 miles from Scranton, officials said.

The troopers, Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins, were conducting a welfare check when they were “immediately fired upon and ambushed,” Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris told reporters Thursday.

They were were airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment and are in stable condition, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

The suspect, who has not been named, was shot and killed after he refused to comply with commands, police said.

The encounter happened about 11:17 a.m. local time Thursday, near State Route 171 in Thompson Township, police said.

The wounded officers were taken to the hospital as state police and local law enforcement set up a perimeter and approached the suspect, they said.

“The suspect was armed with a rifle, refused to comply with commands, and was ultimately shot and killed during the incident,” police said.

The troopers are “very lucky to be alive,” Paris said, adding that Perechinsky had placed a tourniquet on his fellow trooper to help with their wound. A third trooper responded and was able to get the injured troopers out despite “their patrol cars being riddled with bullets,” he said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke while on his way to visit Jenkins after seeing Perechinsky, who the governor said was “in good spirits.”

Shapiro described Perechinsky as “a real hero in the community,” saying his actions “exemplifies the absolute best of the Pennsylvania State Police.”

