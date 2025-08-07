Top Kremlin aide says agreement reached for Trump-Putin meeting ‘in coming days’

By Anna Chernova and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Top Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday that an agreement has been reached for US President Donald Trump to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “in the coming days,” adding that the parties are already working on preparations.

It is “difficult to say” how long these preparations will take, Ushakov continued, but the goal is for the meeting to take place next week, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported.

On Wednesday, Trump said there was a “good chance” that the two leaders could meet “very soon” to discuss a potential end to the war in Ukraine.

Ushakov did not confirm where the meeting would take place but said the location has already been agreed upon, and will be “announced later,” according to RIA.

Ushakov added that Moscow has not responded to a proposal put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff a day earlier for trilateral talks between Putin, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.