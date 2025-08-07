UPDATE: Shooting victim identified in apartment complex shooting, 15-year-old suspect arrested, charged

By Kendra Washington

Indiana (WBND-LD) — UPDATE: The Mishawaka Police Department has identified the shooting victim in Tuesday morning’s incident as 17-year-old Wesley Dancler.

Police say they arrived at the Parkview Terrace Apartments on 12th Street to find Dancler suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were initiated before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities’ preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred inside nearby apartments, during a gathering of teen and adult acquaintances.

Witnesses at the scene told police the discharge of a firearm was accidental in nature.

Investigators identified a 15-year-old boy who was handling the firearm at the time of the incident.

The suspect was then interviewed in the presence of a guardian.

Based on the totality of evidence, authorities have detained the suspect at the Juvenile Justice Center of St. Joseph County.

The 15-year-old is facing a preliminary charge of Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 Felony under Indiana law if committed by an adult.

Police say all involved individuals are believed to be known to one another, and there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are continuing to work with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office and Juvenile Probation in reviewing the case for formal charging.

ORIGINAL STORY: MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating a shooting that left a male victim dead.

Police responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartment Complex on East 12th Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police were on scene for hours and confirmed to ABC57 News that they are now investigating this incident as a homicide. Mishawaka Police also said this is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684. Information can also be given to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867 (STOP) or 800-342-7867 (STOP).

Contributions to this story also made by: Aaron Stevens

