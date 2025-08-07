Western Playland turns 65

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s a place where memories were made, and for many in the Borderland, it’s a symbol of childhood.

Western Playland is celebrating 65 years of fun, laughter, and family tradition.

From first dates to first jobs, the amusement park has become a nostalgic landmark for generations across the region.

The park first opened in 1960 at Ascarate Park with just six rides and seven employees.

Former owner Patrick Thompson says it later relocated to Sunland Park, New Mexico, following a dispute with the county over land and rental costs.

He says the move was necessary to grow—and with help from the nearby racetrack, the park did just that.

The park now boasts 30 rides and over 100 employees, some of whom have worked there for decades.

Longtime staff members like Marlon and Rudy say the park became more than a job—it became family. Rudy, who met his wife there in the '80s, said their kids have also worked at the park.

ABC-7 takes viewers behind the scenes, sharing stories from the people who helped build the park’s legacy—and reliving the moments that have made it a Borderland staple.

