Woman accused of helping 3 escaped inmates enters plea

By Erin Lowrey, Arielle Brumfield

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A woman who was arrested and accused of helping three escaped inmates in New Orleans was in court Thursday where she entered a plea.

Daishanae Massey is accused of helping escaped inmates Antoine Massey, Derrick Groves, and Lenton Vanburen.

Antoine Massey was seen on a FaceTime call in Daishanae’s home. She is also accused of making phone calls with Antoine after his escape.

Daishanae entered a not guilty plea and is out on a $50,000 bond with an ankle monitor.

Her attorney requested she not be on an ankle monitor, but the judge in the case said that matter would be taken up at a different hearing.

Her next court date is set for Aug. 19.

