Words of Wisdom: Prioritizing relationships in the digital age

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— With today’s cutting-edge technology, a hyperfocus on likes on social media, and the rise of artificial intelligence, education has also been forced to adapt.

Schools have replaced textbooks with laptops and computers. But personal relationships remain at the core.

In this Words of Wisdom installment, El Pasoan Adair Margo is sharing her wisdom with Borderland students and educators.

Margo said technology is crucial, but understands there is a downside.

“I hope parents help limit. I know my grandchildren, their parents limit the time they can spend on their, their devices. And never forget that human beings are the most important things. It's a personal contact with people is more important than than, virtual contact with anything. So never, always if someone comes up to you and you are preoccupied with your phone, that individual, that person is the most important thing."

Margo encourages students to put the phone down and focus on each other and cultivate relationships.

To watch our previous Words of Wisdom segments, click here.