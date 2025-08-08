Canyon Fire: Evacuations ordered for fast-moving fire in Southern California

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

VAL VERDE, Calif. (KCRA) — Fire crews are working to contain a fast-moving brush fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties that has led to evacuations on Thursday.

The Canyon Fire sparked just before 1:30 p.m. in an area just south of Lake Piru.

Cal Fire said the fire was burning east with a rapid rate of spread. An onshore breeze is fueling the blaze.

Officials said the fire is threatening the communities of Halsley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch. It was moving away from the community of Piru.

Aerial footage showed a thick plume of smoke rising from a canyon area, blanketing surrounding communities.

Cal Fire said the fire had spread to 1,052 acres as of 5 p.m. By 10 p.m., it had quadrupled in size, spanning 4,856 acres.

Evacuations have been ordered for a number of zones. Under an evacuation order, there is an immediate threat to life, and the area is closed to public access.

A number of communities are also under evacuation warnings. Under an evacuation warning, there is a potential threat to life and property. Residents in an evacuation zone are encouraged to prepare to leave quickly if the area is upgraded to an evacuation order.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.