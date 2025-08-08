City Council not naming interim Chief Internal Auditor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council voted this week to not name an interim replacement for outgoing Chief Internal Auditor Edmundo Calderon.

Calderon's last day in office was last Friday after announcing his retirement last month.

District 2 City Rep. Josh Acevedo put forth a discussion and motion during the city council meeting on Tuesday to hold off on naming anyone to the position until a permanent replacement is found.

City Council ultimately voted 6-1 to approve an amended motion "to not name an interim chief internal auditor at this time and move administrative/operational functions to the city manager and keep governance intact with the FOAC until a new chief internal auditor is named."

The motion also directs the city manager and city attorney to present options on a search for the next chief internal auditor and include internal and external options." District 7 Rep. Lily Limon voted against and District 4 Rep. Cynthia Boyar Trejo was not present for the vote