Family says New Orleans 14-year-old was going to store when shot along Franklin Avenue

By Shay O’Connor

New Orleans (WDSU) — The family of a 14-year-old said he had left home to go to a neighborhood store when he was shot and killed last Thursday in the St. Roch neighborhood. The shooting happened right across from a convenience mart along Franklin Avenue.

The New Orleans coroner said Jacarin Scott died from a gunshot wound on July 31.

It happened shortly after a 34-year-old was killed at North Miro and Mandeville just 10 minutes before.

Scott’s family said he was a bright teen who was loved by all who knew him.

A candlelight vigil will be held this weekend in Scott’s honor.

