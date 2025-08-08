Funeral home staff find man dead with wound on his side at west Houston cemetery, HPD says

By Lileana Pearson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities say a man was found dead at a cemetery in west Houston Friday morning.

Houston Police Department Det. Johnathan Smith said funeral home staff found the man’s body at about 7:30 a.m. at 12800 Westheimer Road.

Investigators learned the man had a wound on his side, but said it’s unclear at this point what may have caused it.

“Right now, we don’t know if this was a gunshot wound. All we know is that he does appear to have a wound on his side,” Smith said.

Smith said they are still waiting for the medical examiner to determine how the man died.

“We are going to canvass the area looking for video surveillance and then talk to anyone who might have been in the area between the last time he was seen alive and right now,” the detective said.

