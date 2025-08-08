Pete Davidson thought the star-studded audience at the ‘SNL50’ special was ‘terrible’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “SNL50” was a historic broadcast which brought together past “Saturday Night Live” hosts as well as former and current cast members to celebrate the monumental anniversary of the long-running NBC comedy show.

But not everyone fully enjoyed it.

“As you know from ‘SNL40’… terrible audience,” Pete Davidson, who was a cast member on “SNL” from 2014 to 2022, told fellow former “SNL”-er Seth Meyers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday, in reference to the star-studded event celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary that aired in February.

“It’s a terrible audience ‘cause it’s just famous people, and famous people only like themselves,” he added. Davidson was in attendance in the audience but also took part in some of the skits performed during the run of the show.

In spite of him not feeling his fellow audience members too much, there was at least one star that Davidson said he did enjoy.

He sat beside the legendary Meryl Streep in the audience and told Meyers, “Meryl rules.”

“In typical SNL fashion, they don’t tell you anything. You don’t even know what’s going on,” Davidson said. “I get to my seat and I just look and I’m like, ‘This can’t be right.’”

And while the pair may have seemed like an odd couple, it sounds like it went well despite Davidson’s amazement that she had been paired to sit with him.

“I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry that I’m sitting next to you. You’re the best,’” he said. “And she’s the best.”

Like Davidson, Streep also took part in the on-air performances during “SNL50,” making her debut on the sketch show as the mother of a legacy character played by Kate McKinnon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.