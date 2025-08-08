Sheriff: 2 Middletown men charged after body of pregnant woman was found

By Matthew Dietz

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — Two Middletown men are facing charges after the body of a pregnant 28-year-old woman was found near the Dayton area.

The body of Brittany Fuhr-Storms was found inside a plastic tote in Jackson Township last Sunday night, investigators said.

Police said Fuhr-Storms was pregnant when she died.

After an investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office found her last known address was in Franklin, which led to coordination with Middletown police.

On Wednesday, investigators interviewed James Rothenbusch, who allegedly admitted to drug trafficking and said Fuhr-Storms died at his home in Middletown.

Police said Rothenbusch admitted to keeping her body in the house for four days and was charged with corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs and abuse of a corpse, among other charges.

A second suspect, Rick Sheppard, also told police that the woman died at the home and was also charged. He is facing abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence charges.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects knew Fuhr-Storms was pregnant when she died.

