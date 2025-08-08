Words of Wisdom: Overcoming those school blues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The first week of school can be intimidating for many students, especially with all the changes.

As students navigate making new friends, adjusting to new teachers, and getting around a new school, it can all feel like a big burden.

In our final Words of Wisdom segment, El Pasoan Adair Margo is encouraging students who are feeling nervous and anxious about the new school year.

She told ABC-7 that everyone faces sunday scaries.

"Those come to all of us, but it's beginning to think about the gifts that we've been given-- a mind to think, a heart to feel and to, what a privilege it is really to be able to develop that mind and have teachers who will help us develop it. So, it's it's I think gratitude for what we have."

Margo wants students to be confident all year long and stay true to who they are!

