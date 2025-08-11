Skip to Content
Cash leaves four injured after two cars flip

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1
Published 2:45 PM

By Metia Carroll

    SLIDELL, Louisiana (WDSU) — Four people are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Slidell.

The crash happened on I-10 eastbound before the Gause Boulevard exit.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1, both cars flipped, with one of them landing off the roadway in heavy underbrush.

One passenger had been thrown out of their car.

Dramatic video from a Slidell firefighter showed the harrowing rescue caught on camera. You can watch that video in the player above.

Four passengers were injured and transported to a local hospital.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

