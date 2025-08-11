Delta plane clips empty jet during pushback from gate at Atlanta airport

By Devon Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — A Delta Airlines plane traveling to Guatemala clipped the wing of an empty jet Sunday morning in Atlanta, the airline said in a statement.

The wing of Delta flight DL1830 “reportedly made contact” with an empty Delta jet while pushing back from the gate, an airline spokesperson told CNN.

There were no reports of injuries among the 192 passengers and six crew members on board, the carrier noted.

The flight, from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport to Guatemela City, had been scheduled to take off shortly after 10 a.m. local time Sunday morning.

The passengers were reboarded on a second plane and took off from Atlanta shortly before 2 p.m., according to FlightAware.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Sunday’s incident comes less than two weeks after severe turbulence struck a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Minnesota and sending 25 people on board to hospitals.

