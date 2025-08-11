Did Wyandotte County Commissioner use obscene gesture during meeting? He says no, others disagree

By Rachel Henderson

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KSHB) — Did Wyandotte County 6th District Commissioner Phil Lopez make an obscene gesture during last Thursday night’s commission meeting?

Lopez told KSHB 41 Wyandotte County reporter Rachel Henderson he has a tree service, uses chainsaws, and his wrist bothers him.

He denied that shaking his wrist to ease his discomfort was an obscene gesture.

“It’s like somebody’s trying to make everybody focus on that and not on the outrageous budget that is being portrayed here,” Lopez said.

Commissioner Mike Kane called out Lopez, and two other commissioners, Tom Burroughs and Chuck Stites for voting against an action that involved a proposed data center in Piper.

Kane claimed the three commissioners voted the way they did because of the upcoming primary election.

Lopez told Henderson he was sitting there listening, “but shaking my hand because my wrist was bothering me.”

Some commissioners are filing ethics complaints against Lopez, but he said he’s not upset about their actions.

“I just go against the grain,” Lopez said. “What’s right is right. It seems like everybody has their own agenda for whatever reason, but my own agenda is for the people and only for the people.”

It’s not the first time Lopez has been under fire for his actions during a commission meeting.

In May, he received criticism for racial remarks he made about members of a local volleyball club.

District 3 Commissioner Christian Ramirez released a statement Friday on the incident.

“I am deeply disappointed by the recent conduct of Commissioner Lopez,” Ramirez said in his statement. “Public officials are entrusted to represent our community with dignity, respect, and professionalism at all times. Making offensive or dismissive gestures — especially in an official capacity — undermines public trust, disrespects the people we serve, and lowers the standard of discourse in our government. Wyandotte County residents deserve leaders who listen.”

Commissioner Andrew Davis was also unhappy with the gesture made by Lopez, and he made it clear during the Thursday, August 7 meeting.

“I will be filing an ethics complaint,” Davis said. “I think what took place was not professional.”

Commissioner Mike Kane said at the Thursday, August 7 meeting that commissioners had received an email that day with a “concerning video.”

“And I would like the ethics committee to look at it, and I also would like the commissioners to look at it,” Kane said at the meeting. “And look at the video and figure out what the next move would be if there’s any move at all.”

Louise Lynch, a county resident, sent an email to the commissioners, the mayor and news reporters, including Henderson urging the commissioners to take action.

Lynch also gave public comment at Thursday’s meeting.

“If you look at the five hour and 15 minute mark, you will see while Commissioner Kane is speaking, Commissioner Phil Lopez was making sexual, vulgar gestures with his hands,” Lynch said. “It is on the UG tape. This is not the first time to do something out of decorum, but this is more than despicable. We have families that are here. We have children that watch. And even if none of those were existent, to do that in this chamber should not be acceptable by anyone. I am asking all of you commissioners that I have emailed today to take another look at that video. And if you think that is okay to do, do nothing. If you think that this is enough, I urge you to call in the complaint. We have to have decorum and respect. If you require it of the audience, it needs to be required of the commissioners.”

Lopez said he will take whatever decision is made.

“I must be doing something right because I’m going against the grain,” he said. “It’s kinda funny to me…why would he bring that up now, and he’s completely backing and supporting my opponent…is that why?”

Lopez finished second in the August 5 primary with 1,171 votes.

The winner, Andrew Kump, received 1,361 votes.

Both candidates advanced to the November general election for the Commissioner At-Large District 2 seat, which Burroughs currently holds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.