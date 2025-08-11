‘It sounds great’: Auto shop helps finish dream car for family after owner’s death

By Peter Maxwell

TAYLOR, Michigan (WXYZ) — A Taylor automotive shop rushed to complete a classic car restoration project for a family whose loved one died before seeing his beloved 1970 Plymouth Road Runner on the road again.

When 61-year-old Richard Wilson died on Sunday, he left behind an unfinished dream: his 1970 Road Runner in limelight green that he had been restoring for the Woodward Dream Cruise. The classic muscle car had been off the road for 25 years, despite Wilson’s dedicated efforts to bring it back to life.

Just days before his death, Wilson had finally heard the engine roar to life for the first time in a quarter century but never got the chance to take it for a drive.

“He was able to hear it run for the first time in 25 years on Friday before he passed away on Sunday,” said Ryan Chaskin, Wilson’s stepson. “He was right there. I mean, it was like the 10-yard line.”

Determined to fulfill his stepfather’s dream, Chaskin reached out to Motor City Solutions, an auto shop in Taylor known for their passion for restoring classic cars. Without hesitation, the team agreed to help.

“Let’s get the car here. You know, that’s what we do,” Roy Olberg from Motor City Solutions said.

The shop’s mission was clear: make sure the beloved muscle car would be ready in time for Wilson’s funeral and the Woodward Dream Cruise, which had been Wilson’s goal this year.

“Didn’t think it was going to happen in all fairness,” Chaskin admitted.

The team at Motor City Solutions worked quickly to get the Road Runner road-ready.

“We got it pretty much sorted out. It is driveable, but it does need some attention,” Olberg said.

When the family came for the big reveal, seeing Wilson’s Road Runner on the road again brought emotional reactions.

“It’s great to see it go. These guys did a great job. It sounds great, better than I ever heard it,” said Mike Wilson, Richard’s brother.

“This was awesome,” Chaskin said of seeing the completed project.

For 25 years, the classic car sat unfinished, even after Wilson installed a new engine nearly two years ago.

“We never got it running because it had a lot of things that needed to be sorted out,” Dale Cramer, Wilson’s brother-in-law, explained.

The family believes Wilson would be thrilled to see his dream fulfilled.

“He’s looking down on us right now blown away with excitement. I know he is,” Cramer said.

“If it wasn’t for this chance encounter that Ryan had meeting Roy and this whole operation, none of this would have come together,” he added.

