Legionella bacteria found in water system of Dearborn senior living facility

By Paula Wethington

DEARBORN, Michigan (WWJ) — Local health officials in Wayne County, Michigan, have confirmed the presence of Legionella pneumonia, also known as Legionnaires’ disease, at a senior living facility in Dearborn.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that is sometimes fatal. The common signs include fever, cough, headache, chest pain and shortness of breath. The Wayne County Health, Human, and Veterans Services said Monday it is actively working with Allegria Village and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on the case.

As part of the investigation into cases of Legionnaires’ disease “among residents of Allegria Village,” said the statement attributed to Avani Sheth, MD, MPH, the chief medical officer and division director of clinical care services. “Testing of the affected area’s water system has detected the presence of Legionella bacteria, the organism that causes Legionnaires’ disease.”

Health officials said they are working with Allegria Village on response steps that include disinfection and remediation of affected areas, alternative water sources where deemed appropriate and explaining symptoms of the disease to residents and staff.

Cases of Legionnaire’s disease have been on the increase during the past 20 years, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

It’s not usually transmitted person to person, and healthy people typically do not get sick after infection. But the bacteria can settle into inside plumbing systems in larger buildings, the Wayne County health officials explained. People who are most at risk of exposure include adults over age 50, smokers and those who have chronic lung conditions.

It can take five or six days, sometimes as much as 26 days, for someone infected with Legionnaires’ disease to show symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

In response to the circumstances, Allegria Village provided the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Allegria Village remains committed to the health and safety of its residents and continues to take the current Legionella concern seriously. In coordination with the local health department, the State of Michigan, and IWC Innovation, we are actively engaged in addressing the matter with the highest level of diligence.

“As part of our ongoing response, our water management team has completed a chemical sanitization of the affected water system, and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely. These actions are part of our broader water management and safety protocols that are regularly reviewed and updated as necessary.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with all agencies involved and take every necessary step to ensure a safe living environment for our residents.”

