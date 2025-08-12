Jimmy Kimmel’s backup plan may be a move to Italy

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed he has obtained Italian citizenship.

In a recent conversation for “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” the two comedians, who dated years ago and remain friends, discussed the state of US politics and how some celebrities, including Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres, had moved abroad ahead of President Donald Trump’s second term.

“A lot of people I know are thinking about where are they going to get citizenship,” Silverman said.

“I did get Italian citizenship,” Kimmel responded. “I do have that.”

“What’s going on is… as bad as you thought it was going to be, it’s so much worse,” Kimmel continued. “It’s unbelievable. Like, I think it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be.”

Kimmel, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, said people who voted for the president should not be condemned if they have expressed subsequent regret and those on the left need to be more accepting.

“The door needs to stay open,” Kimmel said. “If you want to change your mind, that’s so hard to do. If you want to admit you were wrong, that’s so hard and so rare to do, you are welcome.”

“I can’t believe I voted for him three times!” Kimmel later joked.

Kimmel has been on summer hiatus from hosting his nightly ABC show, but most recently was in the headlines when Trump weighed in on the cancelation of “Late Night with Stephen Colbert.”

“I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next,” meaning to be cancelled, Trump wrote in his Truth Social post last month.

Around the same time, Kimmel shared a photo from vacation in Jackson Hole, where he attended an anti-Trump protest with his family. The comedian held declaring, “MAKE AMERICA GOOD AGAIN.” His wife, Molly McNearney, the head writer and executive producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” also held up a sign. It read, “DON’T BEND THE KNEE.”

